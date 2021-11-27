Richard Lee McCray, 92, quietly rejoiced when he joined God’s heavenly choir on November 25, 2021, with his wife of 70 years by his side. Born September 19, 1929, to Ralph and Ethel Morelock McCray. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings William McCray, John D McCray, James McCray, and Joyce Smith.
He is survived by: his wife, Florance Whitaker McCray; children, Joseph (Kim) McCray, Sarah (Mark) Lamberson, Richard Allen (Frankie) McCray, Ruth McCray Laster and James Aaron (Heather) McCray; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Born in Bristol, TN and raised in Walnut Hill Community, he served in the US Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate. He was an accountant and was the accounting manager for 32 years at GMAC until his retirement. He loved to camp and enjoyed many years with his family camping around the country, meeting many people.
He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where, over the years, he served as Deacon, Elder, Elder emeritus, the Board of Holston Presbytery, Gideon, Sunday School Teacher, Music leader & Singer in Choirs, Treasurer of Child Evangelism Fellowship, and Auditor for Holston Presbytery.
A wonderful, caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a large influence to many who all loved and respected him.
The committal service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Washington County Memorial Gardens, 113 Memory Gardens Rd, Johnson City TN 37615. Family and friends are asked to meet at the mausoleum chapel by 11:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gideon’s International or Child Evangelism Fellowship.
