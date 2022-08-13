HAMPTON - Richard Lee Lacy, Hampton, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 12, 2022 nearby his son in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 82.

Richard was born on July 6, 1940 in Roan Mountain, TN, to Lonnie and Georgia Taylor Lacy Culler. He graduated from Hampton High School and then continued his education at ETSU. He then attended UT Medical School at Memphis and graduated with honors with a degree in Pharmacy. After graduation, he served in the Army Reserve for six years, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant.

Trending Recipe Video