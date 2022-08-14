ROAN MOUNTAIN - Richard Lee Lacy, Roan Mountain, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 12, 2022 nearby his son in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 82.
Richard was born on July 6, 1940 in Roan Mountain, TN, to Lonnie and Georgia Taylor Lacy Culler. He graduated from Hampton High School and then continued his education at ETSU. He then attended UT Medical School at Memphis and graduated with honors with a degree in Pharmacy. After graduation, he served in the Army Reserve for six years, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant.
Beginning in 1969 and working together with his beloved wife, Geraldine Lacy (deceased March, 2020) they established local pharmacy businesses in Erwin, Butler, Mountain City, and Hampton, TN; including a gift shop business in Mountain City, TN. They loved their work and were immensely proud of their service to the communities of Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties.
Out of all this, he had multiple side businesses and hobbies in construction work, including road and bridge construction, farming and tree farming.
Among his many passions were moose hunting and fishing in Canada and lifelong love of restoring antique and classic automobiles, including 1933, 1934 and 1940 Fords, 55-57 Chevys and range of years in the Corvette model line with many of his restorations winning national 1st place awards.
He was also a proud member of the Centennial Lodge, Order of the Masons and also a Shriner. He was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Georgia Taylor Lacy Culler; a stepfather, Bill Culler; a stepbrother, Charles (Chuck) Culler; his beloved Aunt, Mildred Lacy Wilson, and his wife, Geraldine Clark Lacy - all dearly loved.
Richard is survived by many members of his beloved family, including:
His son, Richard Lee Lacy, II, of Atlanta, Georgia.
His daughter, Kelly Lacy Bresnehan of Canfield, Ohio.
His sister, Sandra (Sandy) Culler Mashburn, of Snellville, Georgia.
His stepsons: Richard (Rick) Clarence Ingram of Unicoi, TN; Michael Ingram of Elizabethton, TN.
His grandchildren: Timothy Bresnehan, of Cincinnati, OH Maggie Bresnehan McMurray of Cincinnati, OH; & Delaney Bresnehan Payne of Lynchburg, Virginia.
His step grandchild: Jason Ingram, of Johnson City, TN;
His great grandchild, Marley McMurray of Cincinnati, OH.
His step great grandchildren: Brailey and Harley Ingram, of Johnson City, TN.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton with the Rev. Richard Stout and Rev. Mark Street officiating. Interment will follow in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Music will be provided by Joel Street. Active Pallbearers will be: Michael Ingram, Clarence Richard Ingram, Adam Smith, Richard Lacy II , Darren Lacy, and Jerry Stout. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Harry Reece, Jess Mitchell, Wayne Miller, Dr. Richard Rolen, Lanny Peters and Malcom Smith.
The family willl receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the service hour at noon. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lacy family