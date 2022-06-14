ELIZABETHTON - Richard Lee Fortney, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Rowlesburg, WV to the late Glenn Fortney and Virginia Fortney. He worked as a machinist for Industrial Alloy Incorporation and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam, Korean War. He was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. Richard enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and working puzzles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bina Ruth Fortney; son, Richard Fortney; one brother and three sisters. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria Ann Fortney, of the home; son, Robert Fortney, of TX; fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers, Bob Fortney and Keith Fortney, of WV, Larry Fortney, of MD and Billy Fortney, of VA; one sister, Sharon Elder, of WV and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service for Richard Lee Fortney will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, Elizabethton with Pastor Mark Fowler officiating.
A private graveside service and committal will be conducted at another date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Fortney family. Office: 423-543-5544