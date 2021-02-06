JOHNSON CITY - Richard Larry Kilby, 80, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Mr. Kilby was born on September 3, 1940, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Edgar “E.E.” and Blanche Esteppe Kilby.
Mr. Kilby was a native of Johnson City and had lived in the area for his entire life. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School, and he earned his Associate’s degree from Steed College. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, and later was a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service.
He was a devoted Christian, a member of Otterbein United Methodist church, and attended the Fishery Community in Erwin. His children will always remember he was such a character and was “perfect in every way.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kilby was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Elizabeth Kilby, as well as several of his brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish Mr. Kilby’s memory include his daughters and their husbands, Terri & Tony Irick, and Cammy & Jerry Williams; his brothers and their wives, Bob & Judy Kilby, and Ronnie & Mary Lou Kilby; his brother in law and his wife, Don & Nancy Verran, and Ansley Bishop; six grandchildren and their spouses, Amber & Brian Brummit, Ashton & Brandon Belcher, Caleb & Victoria Williams, Kyler & Evan Tyree, Kilby Williams, and Kolbi Williams; four great-grandchildren, Chasey, Chandler, & Charlotte Brummt, and Cambryn Belcher. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dorothy, Lexi, and Kristin for all their love and help they extended to Mr. Kilby and his family. A graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 am. Jerry Williams will be officiating the service. Condolences can be sent to Mr. Kilby’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Larry Kilby.