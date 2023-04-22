Richard Keith Rowe, 78, passed away on April 8, 2023. Born on January 11, 1945, in Limestone, Tennessee, to Ward and Ethel Rowe, Rick worked on his family's dairy farm until earning his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University. Upon graduation, Rick was commissioned as an officer in the US Army. He served as a Ranger with the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. After his military service, Rick returned to East Tennessee State University and obtained his Master's Degree in Environmental Health.
Rick moved his family to Columbia in order to work at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In 1989, he was given the position of North Carolina Director of Environmental Health in Raleigh, NC, before finishing his professional career as the Wake County Director of Environmental Services. Rick was the proud recipient of a number of national, state and local awards for his work in environmental health.
Upon retirement in 2007, Rick and Deborah relocated to Columbia to be closer to their children. He was active in the Vista and Downtown Community, serving as President of the Vista Neighborhood Association and President of Renaissance Plaza Homeowners Association. Rick proudly served on the boards of Transitions, Vista Guild Association, Downtown Neighborhood Association, and Trustus Theater. He was a faithful member of Washington Street United Methodist Church, serving on numerous committees and co-founding the Active Faith Ministry.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Carol Hutto Clements, of Lexington. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah T. Rowe of Columbia; his son, Richard K. Rowe II (Kristie) of Columbia; daughter, Robyn H. Carter (Jason) of Branchville; son-in-law, Derek Clements of Lexington; brothers, Daryl Rowe (Sandra) of Limestone, TN; Dale Rowe of Knoxville, TN; and sister, Sharon Lewis (David) of Limestone, TN. He was most proud of his grandchildren, Wyatt Rowe, Hayden Rowe, Ellis Rowe and Caleb Carter. He is also survived by his beloved chosen family, Mike and Charlotte Broome and Sam Waldrep of Columbia.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Butler of SCOA and Rick's Angel, Dusty Burrell, who helped with his fight against cancer, always providing excellent care and empathy. We are also grateful to our Renaissance Plaza Family for their contribution to our independence and happiness. We treasure our lasting Raleigh and Hilton Head friendships and memories, and our lives have been enriched by the love and support of our church family.
Rick dedicated his life to service: whether it was farming, protecting the environment, fighting to preserve freedom, enriching the community, or ensuring that each individual be afforded basic human rights. He gave his all to honor God, His creation and His people.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on April 26, 2023, at Washington Street United Methodist Church. Rick will receive military honors at his burial site where he will rest next to his beloved daughter. Family will receive guests after the service. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made to Active Faith Ministry, Washington Street UMC, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, SC 29201.