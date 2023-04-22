Richard Keith Rowe, 78, passed away on April 8, 2023. Born on January 11, 1945, in Limestone, Tennessee, to Ward and Ethel Rowe, Rick worked on his family's dairy farm until earning his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University. Upon graduation, Rick was commissioned as an officer in the US Army. He served as a Ranger with the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. After his military service, Rick returned to East Tennessee State University and obtained his Master's Degree in Environmental Health.

Rick moved his family to Columbia in order to work at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In 1989, he was given the position of North Carolina Director of Environmental Health in Raleigh, NC, before finishing his professional career as the Wake County Director of Environmental Services. Rick was the proud recipient of a number of national, state and local awards for his work in environmental health.

