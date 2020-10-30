GREENEVILLE - Richard Howard Glass, age 68, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Glass was born in Washington County, son of the late Howard and Kathleen Glass. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Mae Glass, and a sister-in-law, Jamia Smallman.
He was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord.
Richard was a good, kind man with a loving heart.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Patsy Whaley (Kenneth), Genevieve Salts (Larry), Donna Hughes (Ricky); his brother, Jerry Smallman; stepsons, Paul Milliken and Dale Milliken; step-grandson, Nathan Milliken; several grandchildren nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Star and Minnie, that he loved deeply.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church. An inurnment service will follow at the church cemetery with Pastor Kenny Whaley officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Glass family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
