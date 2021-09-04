JOHNSON CITY - Richard “Fireball” Holland, 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at The Waters of Johnson City in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Saturday evening, August 28, 2021. Richard was born on December 22, 1944, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Roberta Gregg Holland Littleton.
Richard was a native of Washington County and lived his entire life in the area.
In addition to his mother, Richard was also preceded in death by his wife, Ellie Mae Holland; his step-father, Arnie Littleton; two brothers, Reverend Homer Holland and Reverend Elmer Littleton; as well as a sister, Debbie Bowser.
Those left to cherish Richard’s memory include step-daughter, Becky Rosenbaum; step-son, Joe Rosenbaum; sisters, Bonnie Perian, Maxie Poore & husband Jackie, and Myrtle Romaine Williams; brother, Vestal “Bud” Holland; special friends, Ronald Littleton and James Presley; eleven step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Vestal “Bud” Holland’s home in Jonesborough, Tennessee, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1-3:00 PM.
Condolences can be sent to Richard’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Holland.