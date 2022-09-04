UNICOI - Richard Guy Wilson, Jr., age 75, Unicoi, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and the only son of the late Richard Guy Wilson, Sr., and Doris Juanita Riddle Wilson.

Richard was a self-employed business owner and entrepreneur. He owned and operated Wilson’s Restaurant and Grocery in Unicoi for several years. Richard loved the comradery with all the patrons at the restaurant and grocery store. He never met a stranger, and he enjoyed meeting people with whom he could share his jokes with. Richard always loved to eat a plate of good home cooked food.

