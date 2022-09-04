UNICOI - Richard Guy Wilson, Jr., age 75, Unicoi, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and the only son of the late Richard Guy Wilson, Sr., and Doris Juanita Riddle Wilson.
Richard was a self-employed business owner and entrepreneur. He owned and operated Wilson’s Restaurant and Grocery in Unicoi for several years. Richard loved the comradery with all the patrons at the restaurant and grocery store. He never met a stranger, and he enjoyed meeting people with whom he could share his jokes with. Richard always loved to eat a plate of good home cooked food.
He was a member of Mid-Carolina’s Cushman Club where he shared his passion and joy of riding their custom Cushman Scooters. Also, in his younger years, Richard enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Throughout Richard’s life he had various hobbies and interests which included riding horses, farming, watching sports and driving semi-trucks.
Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory, two children: Issac “Ike” Wilson (Lori), of Erwin and Darlus Wilson who lives in Scottsdale, AZ; one grandson, Dalton Davis; a host of special friends also survive.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to some very special friends: Ivory Blevins, Glenn Davis and his family, and Gary Smith who went above and beyond to help Richard during his illness.
Richard’s family will receive friends on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Garry Edwards and Reverend Steve Cochran will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in Peterson Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Friday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.