JOHNSON CITY - Richard Gray, age 77, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.
Mr. Gray was born in Jonesborough, son of the late Charles and Edith Gray. He was also preceded in death by sisters June Phillips and Erma Livingston.
Richard graduated from Jonesborough High School and attended Herman Robinson Technical School.
Mr. Gray was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Veterans Administration.
Richard is survived by his sister, Linda Lampkins (Mike) of Johnson City; brother, Gale Gray (Lula) of Jonesborough; and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanks Lakebridge Healthcare, Dr. Evan Jones, and the 2600 Wing at JCMC for their loving care to Richard.
A private inurnment service for Richard will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
