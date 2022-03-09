ELIZABETHTON- Richard Edward Clemons, 63, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Jack & June Lyons Clemons. He was employed by Color Works, Inc. He loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother; Jeffrey Clemons, his sister-in-law: Barbara Clemons and his brother-in-law: Clarence Frye.
Survivors include his fiancé: Kristyn Kemp, his brothers and sisters: Blenda Hester, Barbara (Clarence) Taylor, Gary Lynn Clemons, Robin (Richard) Guy, Billy (Lisa) Clemons, Timothy (Tina) Clemons, Jerry Clemons, Vicky Frye and Michael (Rebecca) Clemons. Several nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burleson officiating. Music will be provided by Tina Clemons, Soloist. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. It was his wish to be cremated. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www,memorialfcelizabethton.com.
