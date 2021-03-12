UNICOI - Richard E. “Red” Barron Jr., 73, of Unicoi, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by family at his home following a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Lorain, Ohio, son of the late Richard Barron, Sr. and Marie Thompson Barron.
Red graduated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, TN where he played football and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He had in the past served as a football coach at Unicoi County High School and at Karns High School in Knoxville, TN. He retired from Waste Management Inc. in Asheville, NC where he spent more than 30 years working in various positions.
Red enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren, playing golf, watching UT sports and caring for his dog Daisy. He was an active member of Unicoi Baptist Church, where he filled many roles over the years. He wanted to serve the Lord in any way that he could, both in his local congregation and by working with his wife in various Missions.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Brian Barron. Until we meet again may they rest in peace with our Lord and Savior.
Those surviving include: his wife of 49 years, Marijane Garland Barron; children, Beth Wolfe and husband Philip, Blake Barron and wife Jama, and daughter-in-law Christie Barron; sister, Sharon Harvey and husband Mark; grandchildren, Macy Street, Paige Wolfe, Luke Barron, Ally Barron, Baylee Barron and Brady Barron; cherished mother-in-law Betty Garland as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
Family and close friends will gather for a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Garland James will officiate. The service will be recorded and available to view on Mr. Barron’s obituary page on the Morris-Baker website.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Barron family.