ELIZABETHTON - Richard Douglas Ornduff, age 79, Of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Richard was born in Elizabethton to the late Frank and Gladys Gentry Ornduff. In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his older sisters, Frances E. Ornduff and Peggy J. Orndfuff; his oldest brother, Harry L. Ornduff; and a nephew, Eric Lee Collins.

Richard was a loving brother and a good Christian man who loved spending time with his sister. He was definitely unique and a very kind person. He had worked as a plumber and was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton. In his spare time Richard enjoyed reading and watching football.