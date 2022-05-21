ERWIN - Richard “Dick” Lee Bradford, age 81, Erwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born and raised in the Spivey Mountain Community and is a son of the late Lyde and Gladys Brinkley Bradford.
Richard retired as a Chemical Operator from NFS in 1996 after thirty-two years of service. He was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Richard served as the Chairman of Deacons for many years. Also, he served the church in other areas over the years.
Richard loved storytelling, cooking, canning, tending his vegetable garden, raising English Bulldogs, performing magic tricks, growing his large tomatoes and reciting poetry. He was a nature lover of squirrels, hummingbirds and keeper of Purple Martins. Richard’s yard was a safe haven for their migration every Spring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Judith Ann Pate Bradford on July 16, 2016; one brother, Jack Bradford; two sisters: Gale Williams (Lynn) and Jessie Gentry (Bill); brother-in-law, Gene Ramsey; one niece, Lucinda Knarr.
Richard leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his daughter, Melanie Jill Culbreth and her husband, Brian, Campobello, SC; his two grandsons: Luke Garrison Culbreth and Jacob Wade Culbreth; one sister, Sally Ramsey; nieces and nephews: Donna Cantrell, Tracy Poston, David Williams, Betsy Luck and Amy Reed; special neighbors: JD and Jean Miller, Lynn Tipton, Gary and Debbie Phillips; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Richard’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate the 1:00 p.m. funeral service. Richard’s niece, Donna Cantrell will deliver his eulogy. Music will be provided by the Crutchfield Family. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Luke Culbreth, Jake Culbreth, Raben Reed, Boone Reed, Jonathan Crutchfield and Daniel Crutchfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Richard to: Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Governor’s Bend staff, Dr. Colinger and staff, Amedysis Hospice, Becky Wilcox, Melissa English, Damaris Higgins and Becky Bennett for all the love and care given to Richard as well as his family.
