Richard "Dick" Cartwright, 77 passed away on November 28th, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of the Holston Community in Blountville, Tennessee.
He earned a B.S. from ETSU and a M.S. from the University of Tennessee. He taught at Northeast State for 27 years, starting with Automotive and ending with Economics.
Dick was a lifelong member of Wheeler UMC; past president of the Kingsport Antique and Rod Club, and the founder of the Muddy Creek Bologna Tasting Society. He was a purveyor of ferrous oxides, vintage car enthusiast, and a farmer. He will be remembered for his quick wit and irreverent sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Pat Cartwright.
He was lucky enough to have two great loves, and is survived by his wife, Susie Rutledge; daughters, Heather Cartwright and Hilary Cartwright Radford; and granddaughter Renee Radford.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022. Please email dickcartwrightmemorial@gmail.com to receive updates for the event.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been established by Richard and his family. Gifts in his memory may be sent to: Northeast State Community College Foundation, C/O Cartwright/Rutledge Endowed Scholarship, 2421 Highway 75; PO Box 246, Blountville, TN 37617