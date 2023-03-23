Richard (Rick) was born one minute before midnight on Winter Solstice December 21st, 1949, in Edgerton, WI to William and Eloise Beryl Cleminson. He was the youngest of three boys, Ron and Rob.

Rick earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts at the University of Wisconsin and went on to pursue the arts professionally throughout the entirety of his life. From 1974-1991, Rick was a graphic, studio, and art history teacher and later Humanities Department Chair at Northwestern Military & Naval Academy in Lake Geneva, WI. Every Christmas he helped his students build giant papier-mâché toys for the Lake Geneva Christmas parade. He and his family relocated to Colorado in 1992 where he became an award-winning author and illustrator of children's books. His book "Treat or Treat, It's Halloween!", published by Random House, became a New York Times Bestseller.

