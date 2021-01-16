ELIZABETHTON - Richard Carman Oliver, 62, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Jesse & Lucy Perry Oliver. He was formerly employed at Tri City Plating.
Survivors include his wife: Lori Ward Oliver, A son: Rocky Oliver. His Siblings and in-laws: Kenneth Oliver, Sue & Keith Merritt, Norman and Ann Oliver, Arnold & Kathy Oliver, Brenda Taylor, Linda Church, Gaynell Ward and Larry Oliver. Numerous nephews and nieces and many friends.
