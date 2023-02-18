UNICOI - Richard Bruce Russell, age 84, Unicoi, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, February 16, 2023, while he was surrounded by his family. He was born in Harmon, Virginia to the late Fred and Margaret Moorefield Russell. Richard and his wife moved to Unicoi six years ago.

Richard was a proud United States Army and United States Air Force Veteran, having served his country honorably. He was awarded an Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Longevity Service Award. Richard retired from National Security Agency with the Department of Defense where he worked as a Russian Linguist and Cryptographer.

