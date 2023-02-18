UNICOI - Richard Bruce Russell, age 84, Unicoi, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, February 16, 2023, while he was surrounded by his family. He was born in Harmon, Virginia to the late Fred and Margaret Moorefield Russell. Richard and his wife moved to Unicoi six years ago.
Richard was a proud United States Army and United States Air Force Veteran, having served his country honorably. He was awarded an Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Longevity Service Award. Richard retired from National Security Agency with the Department of Defense where he worked as a Russian Linguist and Cryptographer.
He was of the Christian Faith. Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family very much. He enjoyed trout fishing, traveling with his family and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Lynn Rogers on February 20, 2019; two brothers: Fred Ben Russell and Terry Clay Russell.
Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of fifty-six years, Paula Meucci Russell; twin sons: James Russell and Richard Russell, both of Elizabethton; granddaughter, Jessica Aumick, of Tempe, Arizona; grandson, Mason Briscoe, of Unicoi; sister, Sharon Thompson (Harold), of Lexington, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private service will be held for Richard’s family.