ELIZABETHTON - Richard Brent Taylor, 75, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 27, 1947 in Elizabethton to the late Robert Lesley and Bernice Odessa Grindstaff Taylor. Richard was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School. He had baseball scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn. He graduated with a degree in Sociology. Richard served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired Millwright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Geraldine Hinkle, Glenna Sue Pritchard and Pamela Wilson, nephews: John Arrowwood, Steven Pritchard and Elmo Hinkle and a brother: Jay Taylor.
Survivors include a sister: Peggy Ann Arrowwood, Greeneville, Tenn. His Brother-in-Law: Dennis Wilson, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews. A special friend Bill Grant and his four daughters: Paige, Morgan, Shy and Lisa. His cat: Mr. Spink.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Mr. Todd Houston, Minister officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friday will be: Chris Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Mark Wilson, Tristan Wilson, Ron Wilson and Lester Wilson. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, Bluff City. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carter County Humane Society, PO Box 134, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37644. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family.