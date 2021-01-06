JOHNSON CITY - Richard Allen Scott, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Scott will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm, at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 5:00 pm until the time of service. Committal services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 12 noon, at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Johnson City Press.
