Richard Alan "Rick" Kelly, age fifty-nine, passed June 2, 2021, at home in Bakersville, North Carolina.
Rick was born February 15, 1962, to Carolyn Sue Keys Kelly and the late Junior Carroll Kelly in Johnson City, Tennessee. He graduated from David Crockett High School, and worked with Jeff's Paint and Body Shop as well as Blattner Energy. Rick was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by grandparents James and Edith Kelly, and Theodore and Lillian Keys, and by an uncle, Luke Kelly.
He is survived by Donna "Shelor" Kelly, to whom he was married twenty-three years; his mother, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; daughters Becky and Amber Kelly of Tennessee and Jessica Honeycutt of North Carolina; siblings Robin South (Jerry), Missy Lacy (Russell) and Jeff Kelly, all of Elizabethton, Tennessee; grandchildren Lee, Lea, Boone, Kelton, Kaitlyn and Quinton; aunt Susie Kelly Honeycutt and uncle Ray Kelly; and nieces and nephews Charlie, Chris, Tammy Jessa, Hannah and Kissy.