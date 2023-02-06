JOHNSON CITY – The family of Richard Alan Bolton, affectionately referred to as Ricky and Grandaddy Rick, age 70 of Johnson City, TN, would like to inform you of his passing onto greener fairways on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Carl O. and Mabel L. Taylor Bolton. He was a 1970 graduate of Science Hill High School and held a life-long career as an incredibly gifted residential and commercial plumber. Rick was an amazing problem solver, and chances are if you knew Rick, he probably helped you with an issue at your home or business.

