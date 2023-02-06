JOHNSON CITY – The family of Richard Alan Bolton, affectionately referred to as Ricky and Grandaddy Rick, age 70 of Johnson City, TN, would like to inform you of his passing onto greener fairways on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Rick was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Carl O. and Mabel L. Taylor Bolton. He was a 1970 graduate of Science Hill High School and held a life-long career as an incredibly gifted residential and commercial plumber. Rick was an amazing problem solver, and chances are if you knew Rick, he probably helped you with an issue at your home or business.
Rick was a lover of nature and travel. He and his father traveled the world together, having taken gorgeous polaroid and film prints to prove it. In his early years, he was an avid fisherman, and he forever loved the outdoors. He possessed an uncanny ability to communicate with and love animals on a level most of us are unaware of, especially dogs. Rick had a special affinity for the rhododendrons on Roan Mountain and Buffalo Mountain, and he adored birdwatching; always keeping his feeders full. He prided himself on being able to notice the little things, which is something he imparted to his children from a very young age. Rick never missed a lunch with his mother, stopping during his workday for his favorite meal of chicken and dumplings, and he made it a point to watch every episode of The Young and the Restless, his favorite soap opera. Rick enjoyed many rounds of golf on Pine Oaks Golf Course every Saturday for years and was the thing he missed most in the later years of his life.
Rick was a man of integrity, kindness, and authenticity. He went out of his way to help a friend or a stranger, and always did the right thing. Rick was known for his ability to fire up a grill and serve melt-in-your mouth pork loin and Texas-style ribs. There was nothing he loved more than feeding his friends and family. He was a loyal friend and companion to all those who were lucky enough to have known him, and even if you hadn’t seen Rick in years, he proved to always be the same incredibly kind-hearted person - always quick to crack a joke and bring a smile to your face.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Bolton, his sister, Carol Hamilton, and his wife, Dena Bolton. He is survived by two children, Matthew Bolton with wife, Donna, and Holly Guinn, both of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Henry Bolton, Joseph Bolton, Dru Rainey and Reece Rainey, all of Johnson City, one sister, Gail Hoy, of Newport News, Virginia; and nieces and nephews Scot, Brian, Julie, Debbie, Steve, Becky, and Mike. Rick is also survived by his fiancé and love of his life, Ellen Whitman, who came into his life bringing him immeasurable joy and happiness.
A gathering celebrating Rick’s life will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City. Family and friends will begin sharing memories at 6:30 pm. For those attending, please dress casually. If you were Rick’s golf buddy, please wear your best golf attire.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.