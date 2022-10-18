Rhonda Lee Ledford-Braton Oct 18, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rhonda Lee Ledford-Braton, 59, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following treatment for congestive heart failure.Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 1:45 pm to go to the cemetery in procession.The family of Rhonda Ledford-Braton is requesting help to offset the cost of burial, donations may be made via the donation link on Rhonda’s obituary page at www.morrisbaker.comMorris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Braton family. 423-282-1521 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you ON AIR