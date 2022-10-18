Rhonda Lee Ledford-Braton, 59, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following treatment for congestive heart failure.

Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 1:45 pm to go to the cemetery in procession.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you