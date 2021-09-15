JOHNSON CITY - Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff, 101 years of age of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Buchanan County, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in The Waters Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Born September 29, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Minerva Mitchell. Maye’s century of life is defined by service to her town, its citizens, her church and her family. Baptized at the age of 15 at Feds Creek by minister Julian Hunt, she served the next 87 years at Grundy Church of Christ, Grundy, VA, where her church work included Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and women’s service. While living in Johnson City, she attended First Christian Church and was a member of Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class.
While serving her community, she was honored by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors in 1990 for 32-years of devoted volunteer service to the American Red Cross, an honored Fellow by the American Biographical Institute, and was recognized in Community Leaders of America and Personalities of the South. She was an active member of the Grundy Woman’s Club, a member of the board of the YMCA, President of Florence Ann Chapter #133 of the Order of the Eastern Star and Membership Chairman of Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce. During World War II, she and her daughter, Jacky, moved to Michigan where she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ratliff; Grandsons: Anthony “T.J.” Glover and Spencer Mungwira; Sisters: Sylvia Mitchell and Rebecca Ferrell; Brothers: Cecil, Drewey and Anderson Mitchell; Granddaughter: Normandee Dorr and Son-in-Law: Donald Looney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters: Jacky (Thomas) Burks of Roanoke, VA, and Kathy Ratliff Looney of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff will be conducted Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Grundy Church of Christ with Evg. Dennis Wimmer officiating with burial to follow in Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA. Friends may call at the Grundy Church of Christ Friday from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M.
Active Pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of Grundy Church of Christ. Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnnie Ratliff, Rusty Lark, Gene Belcher, Charlie Woods and Troy Viers.
The family would like to thank Johnson City Internal Medicine, Dr. Mark Williams and staff, The Waters Nursing Home for their care for mother, especially her last weeks of life.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, VA is honored to serve the family of Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff.