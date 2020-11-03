ELIZABETHTON - Rex Arden Simerly, age 79, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City. Rex was born in Hampton, Tennessee to the late Carson and Lena McKinney Simerly. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two aunts, Roxie Nave and June McKinney.
Rex was a “good ole country boy”! He never met a stranger and loved being outdoors. He was a wonderful husband, father and brother and was a hard worker. Rex retired from Winn Dixie Supermarket where he was employed for 40 years, then he retired from Sam’s Club after 24 years of service. He was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church where he had been a choir member. Rex worked with the Boy Scouts. He served on the advisory board and served on the Human Rights Committee at Envision, Inc. for many years, in addition to volunteering. Rex and his wife Betty were Mr. and Mrs. Santa for the individuals at Envision, Inc. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and target shooting and playing with his dog, Rhudy.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty Nidiffer Simerly, of the home; his daughter, Donna Simerly; two brothers, Max Simerly and wife Teresa and Steve Simerly and wife Crystal. Several nieces and nephews, along with his furbaby, Rhudy, also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate Rex’s life will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Shumate, officiating. A eulogy will be given by Will Andrews. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 2:20 PM on Friday. The family requests no home visits be made because of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to NHC Stations 3 and 4, including all nurses, CNAs, Housekeeping and Rehab teams for the exceptional care given to Rex during his stay. Also, a special thank you to members of our church family at Oak Street Baptist Church for their ongoing love and support.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918 or to NHC of Johnson City (Rehab Department), 3209 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
