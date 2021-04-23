FLAG POND - Reverend Winfred Johnnie Shelton, age 90, Flag Pond, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 21, 2021. He was a son of the late George Nelson and Lethie Hensley Shelton.
Rev. Shelton started preaching when he was 16 years old and continued preaching and singing until a few days ago. He pastored many churches in TN and NC, but he always referred to Sweetwater Church of God as his home. The scripture to his last sermon in which he was unable to deliver was Romans 11: 33-36. He was well known throughout the area singing with his family as the Harmoneers and The Principles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Madonna Shelton; second wife of twenty-eight years, Blanche “Penny” Shelton; one son, Johnny Shelton; one daughter, Wilma Guy and her husband, Leroy; siblings: Coleman, Simon, and Mary.
Rev. Shelton leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and caring wife of six years, Kathy Jo Richardson Shelton; four children: Benny (Tammy) Shelton, Linda (Barry) Deel, Larry (Gail) Shelton, Lloyd (Jenna) Shelton; stepson, Isaac Richardson; daughter-in-law, Teresa Gail Shelton; sister, Lou Ella (Dallas) Shelton; grandchildren: Ben (Celesta) Shelton, Ashley (Tyler) Lewis, Allen “Punk” (Shannon) Shelton, Eli Shelton, Carrie Shelton, Dwayne (Jennifer) Shelton, Phillip (Brandy) Shelton, Amanda (Dustin) Madden, Emily Madden; great grandchildren: Taylor Paige, Madison, Landon, Caleb, Waverly, Josh (Kaitlyn), Tiffany (Chris), Nikki (Matthew), Heath, Corey, Dylan, Jeannie, Joanie; great-great grandchildren: Savannah, Samantha, Marcy, Mia, Colton, Austin, Brandon, Travis, Kendall; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Memorial Church of God Tabernacle, 690 Cutshall Town Road, Marshall, NC. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Ralph Shelton, Eric Young, Richard Lowe, Eli Shelton, and Dillon Robinson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Shelton, Isaac Richardson, Dustin Shelton, Josh Shelton, Matthew Richardson, Phillip Shelton, Brandon Shelton, and Travis Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Pastors from the Church of God Association. Interment will follow in the Cutshall Town Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
