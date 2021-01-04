MIDWAY - Reverend Steve Wilson, age 66, of Midway, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Greeneville Community East. A native of Erwin, Steve is the son of the late Charlie and Mary Louise (Bennett) Wilson. Reverend Wilson was the Pastor of Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church for 12 years, Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church for 11 ½ years, a carpenter and a farmer. He was formerly employed by NN Ball and Roller, where he retired after 28 years of service. He enjoyed farming, fishing, making knives and building cabins, but most of all, he loved working for the Lord and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers: Floyd Wilson, Elige Wilson, Hobert Wilson, JV Wilson and William Riley Wilson; and his sister, Glassie Ball.
Reverend Steve Wilson leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife 49 years, 11 months: Lura Mae (McNabb) Wilson; Children: Stephen Ray Wilson and wife, Angie, Brandy Lee Whaley and husband, Kenny; Grandchildren: Eric Stephen Whaley and wife, Briana, Abigail Whaley; Brothers: Burnis Wilson and wife, Lori, Michael Wilson and wife, Mary Theresa; Sister: Edith Stewart; Aunt: Lilian White; Uncle: Arch Bennett, Jr.; Several nieces and nephews; Special friends: Ronnie Smith, Roger Tipton; His church family.
The family would like to offer special thanks to their family and friends, church family and the nurses and staff of Greeneville Community East.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Reverend Steve Wilson in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Brown and Reverend Kenny Whaley will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm and continue until service time on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 In Wilson Family Cemetery, located at 649 McMillan Road, Midway, TN. Those attending should meet at Wilson Family Cemetery by 10:50 am for the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Wilson, Burnis Wilson, Eric Whaley, Stephen Wilson, Nathan Harris and Allen Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Keys, Jerry Turnmire, Kenneth Whaley, Richard Tittle, Chuck Wilson, Larry Wilson, Arch Bennett, Jr. and Vince Wisecarver.
