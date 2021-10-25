ERWIN - Reverend R.J. Davis, age 71, Erwin, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late Reverend Verno and Gaynell Hensley Davis.
R.J. attended Steed College where he received an Associates Degree. He was a proud United States Army Veteran having served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. R.J. retired from Hoover Precision after forty years of service.
He was a member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church. R.J. was a member of the American Foreign Legion where he served as Chaplain for a period of time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Davis.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of fifty-one years, Darlene Willis Davis; one son, Stacey Davis; two grandchildren: Jonathan and Jordan Davis; five sisters; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Amedisys team of nurses and the staff at Brighter Days Home Care.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Arnold Hensley will officiate the 7:00 P.M. celebration of life service.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Davis family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
