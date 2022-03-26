“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
2 Timothy 6-8, King James Version of the Bible
Reverend Paul “Henry” Norman Crowe went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at the age of 83 years. He fought a good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith.
The Lord truly blessed us with Paul. Born in Johnson City, TN, Paul spent his time on earth being the very best son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, mentor, & brother in Christ. Throughout his life, Paul enjoyed spending time with friends & family (especially “his sweetheart, Helen” & his little dog Banjo), fishing, hunting, collecting old coins, and trading cars. He dedicated his life to bringing hearts to the Lord, pastoring over his flock at Piney Grove FWB for 53 years. Our hearts ache with his passing, but we celebrate knowing that he is now shouting the victory with Jesus, family, and friends “where the roses never fade.”
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Dennis R. Crowe, mother, Ruby Crowe, brothers, Kenneth “Bud” Crowe & Dennis “Doodle” Crowe, step brother, Ron Crowe, & mother-in-law, Ruth Arnett.
Left to cherish his memory, Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Crowe; son, Robert “Robby” Paul Crowe (Robin); daughters, Dinah “Diane” “Dandy” Crowe Garland Lyle (Steve) & Sonya Hesenius (Justin); grandchildren, Megan Cornett (Bryan), Jessie Musselman (Kody), David Paul Garland (Jessica) & Gunnar Paul Crowe (Josie); great grandchildren, London Cornett & Leon Paul Musselman; sister, Jean Driskell (Jimmy); brother, Jerry Crowe; step-brother, JR. Cardwell; several cherished nieces, nephews, & cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Grosserode, Megan Long, Ashley Rossom, Michelle Taylor, Steven Spell, Peggy Buck, and Michelle McGlamary for their loving care of Paul and his family.
“His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:23, King James Version of the Bible
Funeral services for Rev. Paul Crowe will be conducted at 6:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the River of Life Baptist Church, 833 N. Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686 with Pastor Donnie Humphrey and Rev. Mike Dickinson officiating. Special music will be provided by the Quillen Family and Barbara Smith. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Paul Garland, Gunnar Paul Crowe, Steve Lyle, Bryan Cornett, Kody Musselman, Justin Hesenius, Keith “Keavy” Rosenbaum, Allen Ellis Honorary Pallbearers: Buford Quillin, Josh Quillin, Adam Quillin, Jerry Crowe, Charlie McInturff, Colten Miller, Butch Buck, Rick Hughes.
This obituary was lovingly written by his family.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Crowe family. 423-928-2245