JOHNSON CITY - Reverend Ottis J. “Cotton” Banks, age 92, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 24, 2020, with his devoted wife of 73 years and his family by his side. Preacher Banks was born in Greene County, TN and resided in Washington County, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Fannie Banks; infant brother, Hobart Arnold; infant sister, Ollie Ruth; brothers, George Mirl Banks and John Dennis Banks; sister, Belvia Banks; and niece, Paula Moore.
Reverend Ottis J. “Cotton” Banks has left to cherish his memories: Wife of 73 years: Pearl Banks; Daughter: Doris Roberts; Grandchildren: Lori Allen, Heather Miller, Anthony Roberts, II, Nikki Chatman, Great-Grandchildren: Billy Shelton, Jr., Gavin Miller, Thomas Beam, Rheagan Shelton, Logan Roberts; Special Nephews and Nieces: Linda Trivette, Kenneth Moore,
Geff Moore, Teresa Hellriegel; Several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preacher Banks was called to preach the Gospel in 1956 and became an Ordained Minister on August 8, 1957. He began his ministry in cottage prayer meetings, revivals and radio broadcasting and had previously pastored at West Park Street Baptist Church, Cherokee Mountain Missionary Baptist Church and Beck Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. He was the Pastor of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years, until August 24, 2020 at 3:09 pm, when the Lord called him home.
Preacher Banks’ main goal in life was to lead as many lost souls to Jesus Christ as possible. He never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to tell that old story about Jesus with anyone he came in contact with. Preacher Banks longed for the day when he would see his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ face to face, kneel before Him and lay his crown at His feet because Jesus was the one worthy of a crown, not him. On August 24, 2020, he did just that and he is now in his glorified body, free of pain and heartache.
II Timothy 4:7 – I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. (KJV)
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church, Building Fund.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Avalon Hospice and especially to his loyal and devoted church family at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Reverend Ottis J. “Cotton” Banks in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Dean Presnell, Reverend Brian Brown and Reverend Richard Tittle will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 and again from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Preacher Banks Deacons, Charlie Freeman, Tree Lewis, Kenneth Lee Silvers, Zach Bennett and fellow Preachers, Brad Willis and Mike Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be Preacher Banks’ grandson, great-grandsons, the Men’s Sunday School Class and the Youth Group.
