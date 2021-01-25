II Corinthians 5:1 “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”
ELIZABETHTON - On January 24, 2021, Reverend Michael Ward Carver, Sr. of Elizabethton, Tennessee, successfully completed 74 years of his earthly journey and now continues his eternal life in the presence and glory of the One he loved most, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Mike was a 1964 graduate of Happy Valley Highschool and was a member of the Jack’s Creek Freewill Baptist Association since 1998.
Reverend Carver is survived by his lovely wife of 56 amazing years,
Shirley Jean Honeycutt Carver, of the home. Two children: Michael Carver, Jr. (wife Jeniffer) Elizabethton, and Denise Vines, Elizabethton. His grandchildren he loved with all of his heart: Meghan Roark (husband Adam); Andrew Vines, Josh Carver,
Emily Carver (fiancé’ Garrett Hartley), and Anna Campos (husband Bryan). One great granddaughter, Madilynn Roark, who had her pawpaw wrapped around her little pinky. Four siblings whom he loved dearly: Frances Buck (husband Jerry), Jack Humphreys (wife Geraldine), Virginia Nidiffer, and Pauline Smith. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 11 a.m until a Celebration of Reverend Carver’s life at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, in Elizabethton with burial to follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. Pastors Bart Deyton and Ronnie Peterson will co-officiate the service. Pallbearers are: Andrew Vines, Adam Roark, Anthony Buck, Mark Jones, and Stevie Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are the brothers-in-law: Mitchell Honeycutt, Stanley Honeycutt, James Honeycutt, and Rick Stanley.
Due to the unexpected passing of Reverend Carver, the family humbly requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to assist in covering the funeral costs. A savings account has been set up for Carver Funeral Fund through Regions Bank, or you may contact the family for assistance. Thank you.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N. Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423-542-2232) is honored to serve the Carver family during this difficult time