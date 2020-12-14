ELIZABETHTON - Reverend Jerry Emert, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from the Hillview Health and Rehab Center. Jerry was born in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Mike and Blanche Johnson Emert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Emert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, two brothers-in-law and a nephew.
Reverend Emert was retired from J.E. Green Construction, where he had served as a supervisor and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member and a former pastor of 30 years of Charity Hill Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting people in the hospital. Reverend Emert had played baseball in High School and still enjoyed watching it when he could. He also loved to fish, watching old westerns, NasCar and Tennessee Volunteer sports.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Phyllis Rouse Emert, of the home; a special cousin, Zola Ford; several cousins; and three brothers-in-law and their families. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Reverend Jerry Emert will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Mark Potter and Reverend Carl Grindstaff, officiating. Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM in the funeral home chapel to sign the guest register book. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service.
The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Davis, Brian Stevens, Craig Mayes and Gene Harper.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Charity Hill Free Will Baptist Church/ Attn: Tonya Stevens, 1353 Charity Hill Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
