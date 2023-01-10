UNICOI - Reverend Eugene Penland, age 91, of Unicoi, Tennessee was born in Dante, Virginia on September 29, 1931, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Eugene married Joan, his loving wife of 71 years, on July 29, 1950, and settled near his parents in Unicoi, Tennessee. In 1955 Eugene began his ministry pastoring the Limestone Cove Mission and his second pastorate was at the Laurels Church of God, later that same year. Eugene pastored the Unicoi Church of God for a total of 40+ years. He also pastored the Bon Air Church of God and the Black Oak Church of God, both in White County, Tennessee, and Valley Forge Church of God in Carter County, Tennessee. Reverend Penland was ordained a minister in the Church of God in 1957 and since then has preached 4,685 sermons with 970 Christian conversions.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Fronie Penland, his wife Joan passed away on July 4, 2021, and his son F. H. Penland died on January 9,1975. Eugene was also preceded in death by brothers Furman, Spivey and Clyde. Spivey and Clyde were also ministers. He was also preceded in death by sisters Charm, Verlie, and Wilma. Eugene is survived by his daughter Sherry Linville (Keith) Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, two granddaughters, Shauna Teaster (David) Knoxville, Tennessee, and Heather Willis (Ryan) Knoxville, Tennessee. Eugene has four great granddaughters Ashley, Megan, Reagan, and Leslie. He is survived by one sister Theda Brown, Bluefield, West Virginia along with several nieces and nephews. His adopted family and neighbors, Steve Hefflin, wife and children.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, Tennessee on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Bryant Collins and Rev. E. L. Wheeler officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Hobart Bradshaw, Beulah Duvall, and the Dugger family. Family will receive friends from 5 PM. until the service hour. Graveside service will be at the Temple Hill Memorial Park, 2529 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, Virginia on Saturday, January 14 at 11:00 AM. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be ministers on the Church of God District, Rev. John Edwards, Rev. Timothy Hyde, Rev. Edward Blazer, Rev. Patrick Kariuki, Rev. Thomas Amato, Rev. Randy Hopson, Rev. Eugene Fletcher and Rev. Richard Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Donlan, Leonard Dugger, Steve Hefflin, Glenn Sheets, and Dr. Mike Tittle.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the church of your choice or The Gideons, Gideon Memorial Bible Representative, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, Tennessee 37650.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Penland family. 423-928-2245