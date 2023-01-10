UNICOI - Reverend Eugene Penland, age 91, of Unicoi, Tennessee was born in Dante, Virginia on September 29, 1931, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Eugene married Joan, his loving wife of 71 years, on July 29, 1950, and settled near his parents in Unicoi, Tennessee. In 1955 Eugene began his ministry pastoring the Limestone Cove Mission and his second pastorate was at the Laurels Church of God, later that same year. Eugene pastored the Unicoi Church of God for a total of 40+ years. He also pastored the Bon Air Church of God and the Black Oak Church of God, both in White County, Tennessee, and Valley Forge Church of God in Carter County, Tennessee. Reverend Penland was ordained a minister in the Church of God in 1957 and since then has preached 4,685 sermons with 970 Christian conversions.