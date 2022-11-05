Reverend Dr. Vance Penley Davis passed away at the age of 84 Monday, October 24, 2022, due to complications after quadruple bypass surgery. Born in Asheville, NC on July 6, 1938 and raised by his parents, Ila Virginia (Plummer) Davis and Harry Clifton Davis.

Vance spent his early years in Swannanoa, NC, where he attended Owen High School graduating with honors. He earned his B.S. at Berea College majoring in Math and Physics. Vance served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy (1961-66) as the officer in charge of an Under-Water Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Diving Team. After military service, he attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, where he earned his Ph.D. in Psychology of Religion and was an ordained Baptist Minister. Vance served for 40 plus years as a hospital Chaplain, Chaplaincy Trainer (CPE) and Counselor in Mental Health and Veterans Administration Hospitals in the State of Tennessee.

