Reverend Dr. Vance Penley Davis passed away at the age of 84 Monday, October 24, 2022, due to complications after quadruple bypass surgery. Born in Asheville, NC on July 6, 1938 and raised by his parents, Ila Virginia (Plummer) Davis and Harry Clifton Davis.
Vance spent his early years in Swannanoa, NC, where he attended Owen High School graduating with honors. He earned his B.S. at Berea College majoring in Math and Physics. Vance served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy (1961-66) as the officer in charge of an Under-Water Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Diving Team. After military service, he attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, where he earned his Ph.D. in Psychology of Religion and was an ordained Baptist Minister. Vance served for 40 plus years as a hospital Chaplain, Chaplaincy Trainer (CPE) and Counselor in Mental Health and Veterans Administration Hospitals in the State of Tennessee.
Vance, his wife Elizabeth (Liz) and his 3 boys travelled the US and many countries around the world enjoying his lifelong passion for hiking and camping. He loved the outdoors and experiencing the different cultures and religions that touched his life. He passed this love for nature and people of different cultures and beliefs on to his family, friends and co-workers. He was a student of life and a teacher of many.
Vance was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Sarah Elizabeth (Tester) Davis, RN (d. 10/19/19) and survived by his 3 sons Jeffrey Neil Davis, 61 (Billie), Gregory Litton Davis, 57 and Thadd Alan Davis, 55 (Kelley), his sister-in-law, Frankie Anne Tester. Vance was also blessed with (5) grandchildren, Caitlin and her daughter Aya, William, Darius, Nina and Izzy.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday November 13, 2022, from 3-6pm at First Baptist Church, 503 Park Street, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
In Lieu of flowers please contribute to Alzheimer’s research: www.patsummitt.org, the support of Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home: www.tsvh.org.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Davis family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Reverend Dr. Vance Penley Davis.