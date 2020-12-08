The Reverend Dr. Campbell Stuart MacLean, “Stu” was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born in Summit, NJ, on January 23, 1941, to parents Grace Josephine Koetzner MacLean and Sidney Thomas MacLean who have now proceeded him in death. Rev. MacLean is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Scott MacLean, his brother, James Roland MacLean and wife Sylvia, Vero Beach, FL, his half-sister Elaine Oelsey, and husband Guy, St. Petersburg, FL; nieces Linda MacLean, Sara Grace Smythe and husband Tim, Johnson City, TN, Janisha Warnert and husband Scott, Leesburg, TN, Melissa Childress and husband Jason, Sullivan, MO; nephews John M. Scott IV and wife Cynthia, Monroe, NC and Travers Scott, Jefferson City, MO. Other survivors include his brother-in-law James M. Scott, Johnson City, TN, and sister-in-law Brenda Scott, Jefferson City, MO; grandnieces Hallie Jill Smythe, Kaylie McKinney, Theryn Scott, Kaitlyn Beach and Krysta Scott; grandnephews Tyler Scott and Jeremy Aldridge.
Reverend MacLean served as ruling elder and minister in the Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) from 1986 through 2006 when he was honorably retired from service as a member of Charlotte Presbytery. He served as minister of Kopperston Presbyterian Church in Kopperston, WV and in Monroe, NC at Stephenson Presbyterian Church.
Reverend MacLean earned a Doctorate of Ministry degree from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, GA in 1987. He also held advanced degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education, Richmond, VA. His undergraduate work was completed at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN. He was a member of the Academy of Social Workers.
Prior to being called into the pastoral ministry, Rev. MacLean held a variety of careers. He was a social worker in jails and prisons in Richmond, VA. He served as Director of Chatham Clinic for Alcoholism and Drug abuse in Savannah, GA. He was an assistant professor of Social Work at Armstrong/Savannah State Universities in Savannah, GA. He was the director of PATH (Presbyterians Answer To Hunger) in Atlanta, GA. As a young adult he, along with his wife, Patricia, were directors of Teen Town, Johnson City, TN. He also had been a proofreader for the Johnson City Press Chronicle. He was a long-time member of the Lion’s Club. He has served in various Board positions in the Wolf Laurel Community. Upon retirement, Rev. MacLean remained a member of the Charlotte Presbytery, but was an active participant in the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
Though Stu lost his sight, he never lost his vision. He loved the Lord and was a student of the Scriptures. He learned to read Braille and master the use of the Victor Reader Stream allowing him to download music, books, newspapers and magazines, along with news channels, and old-time radio shows. He was always up-to-date with current events. He cared deeply for his family and friends who were daily in his thoughts and prayers. He enjoyed ole time traditional music and Blue Grass, along with classical music. He played the guitar, took fiddle lessons and enjoyed attending Ole Time Fiddle conventions and heritage festivals. He loved the mountains and the quaintness of Jonesborough and its people.
Services for Rev. MacLean’s interment at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN are yet to be determined. Because of the pandemic, visitations and the Celebration of Life service will be held at a much later date at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church with Rev. Allen Huff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Children’s Hope Alliance, Heifer Project International, the Metrolina Association of the Blind, Charlotte, NC or JAMA.
