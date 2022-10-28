ERWIN - Reverend Bernie Freeman Jones, age 85, Erwin, joyously entered into the presence of his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late John Alfred “Alf” Jones and Rena Smith Jones.

Bernie retired from Hoover Ball with over twenty-five years of dedicated service. He was a United States Army Reserve Veteran, having served his country honorably.

Trending Recipe Video