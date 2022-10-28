ERWIN - Reverend Bernie Freeman Jones, age 85, Erwin, joyously entered into the presence of his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late John Alfred “Alf” Jones and Rena Smith Jones.
Bernie retired from Hoover Ball with over twenty-five years of dedicated service. He was a United States Army Reserve Veteran, having served his country honorably.
Bernie was baptized at Southside Freewill Baptist Church on February 10, 1963, and he remained a member of the church for over fifty-nine years. He preached his first sermon on June 25, 1965, and he applied for his license to preach in the Jacks Creek Conference in October of 1965. Bernie was ordained to preach on January 28, 1967, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. He never stopped preaching the word of God. Bernie faithfully pastored fourteen churches in Tennessee and North Carolina during his fifty-three years of humble service to the Lord. His greatest joy came from seeing a lost soul come to know Jesus as their Savior. Bernie loved the Lord with all his heart and soul.
He was a dedicated member of Jacks Creek Conference for over fifty years. Also, Bernie was Custodian of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. He developed a special friendship with Pastor David Crutchfield. Bernie always enjoyed filling in for one of his fellow preachers when they needed him. He was passionate about visiting sick church members who were in the hospital, nursing home or at their home. Bernie was very humble, loving, faithful, devoted and he genuinely cared about everyone.
One of Bernie’s favorite outings was going to Chick-fil-A for some of their good chicken, and he was one of their beloved customers. Bernie absolutely loved chicken and chocolate cake!
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Bernie will be greatly missed; however, comfort can be found in knowing that he is now face to face with Jesus. Bernie is getting to experience everything he believed, preached, loved, and shared with others for so many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Wanda Ray Jones on September 17, 2018; three brothers: John Smith, Robert “Goober” Smith and Bobby Gene Jones.
Bernie leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his son, Douglas F. Jones and wife, Sharon of Johnson City; three grandchildren: Derrick Alex Jones, Thomas Ian Jones, and Holly Chauntee Irick (Jarred); three great grandchildren: Jenson, Alora and Jack Irick; sister, Beatrice Jones Harris of Erwin; sister-in-law, Ann Edwards (Jack) of Erwin; several special nieces and nephews also survive.
Bernie’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Laws and Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Tony Birchfield and Preacher Darrell Edwards will officiate. Pallbearers will be Derrick Jones, Ian Jones, Jarred Irick, Jeff Allen, Justin Edwards, and Scott Metcalf. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jacks Creek Conference. Everyone is asked to meet at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.