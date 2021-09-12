HAMPTON - Reverend Banium Floyd McKinney Jr, age 75, of Hampton, TN passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Carter County to the late Banium F McKinney Sr and Elsie Stevens McKinney. Rev. McKinney was the minister at Crabtree FWB, Roan Mountain, TN and was the Pastor of several other churches during his more than 35 years of ministry, where he made many wonderful friends and memories. (Memorial Union Church, Greasy Creek FWB, First FWB, Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship, and Piney Grove FWB) Reverend McKinney loved to tell others about his GOD and what GOD could do for them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leora Pelletier. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Crystal McKinney, of the home; two daughters, Tammey Hill and husband Chuck, of Unicoi; and Gena Bagby and husband Joe, of Hampton; four grandchildren, Josie (Justin), Kristen (Bobby), Andrew & Alyssa, four great-grandchildren, Canaan, James, John and Bella, siblings Alvis Parker, Jolene Woods, Danny McKinney and wife Carol, Jimmy McKinney, and Brenda Walsh; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor the life of Reverend Banium Floyd McKinney Jr will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship Church, 806 Simerly Creek Road. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The graveside service will immediately follow in the McKinney Cemetery with Pastor Jim Holtsclaw, Reverend Terry Richardson and Reverend Bo Perkins officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cliff Pelletier, Lynn McKinney, Darrell McKinney, Christopher Manis, Frank Siedlecki, Kenneth Jarrett, Andrew Jarrett and Logan Guinn
Honorary Pallbearers: Curtis Hyder, Ronald Stevens, Gene McKinney and all of his many friends.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the care of Reverend McKinney.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jack’s Creek FWB Disabled Ministers Fund or International Missions. Make check payable to Jack’s Creek FWB Association 129 Hill Rd. Green Mountain, TN 28940.