Rev. Vincent M. Dial departed this life Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born Saturday, August 29, 1953, to Rueben Dial, Jr. and Floria Mae Corley Dial in Columbia, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by one brother, Quinten Dial; one sister, Valerie Dial Thomas; and “special daughter,” Magon Patton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Brown Dial; two daughters, Erin G. Dial, Knoxville, TN, and Khristen (Ray) Dial Boyette, Greeneville, NC; “special daughter,” Leah N. Hale, Johnson City; one son, Jabari Dial, Jefferson City, TN; one brother, Kenneth (Tracey) Dial; and one sister, Rubenetta Dial, both of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Julian Murray, Elijah Dial, MaKenna Boyette, and Matthias Boyette; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at Topper Palace Science Hill High School. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the hour of service. A private burial will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Professional service and care of Rev. Vincent M. Dial and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013