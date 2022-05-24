Rev. Vincent M. Dial departed this life Monday May 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Rev Vincent M. Dial and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013
