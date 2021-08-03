Rev. Scotty Eugene Jenkins, 58, changed his address from the first house on the left up Hughes Gap Road to his heavenly home early the morning of August 1st, 2021. A lifelong resident of the Buladean community where he gave countless hours of his love and effort to the communities' success. He was born on March 22nd, 1963. He was the son of the late W.S. "Dub" and Pauline Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Frances Street and Webster and Della Jenkins and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Scott is survived by his mother, Pauline Jenkins of the home as well as his beloved dog Allie. Scott loved his mother and her well being was always of the utmost importance to him and he was his mother's pride and joy. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Henry and Judy Street as well as his aunt Delores and his aunt Amelia Street. Also surviving is a multitude of cousins. And his special friend, Ms. Pam Pitman. Scott also helped mentor and inspire five young men that he considered his own. He invested himself and his wisdom in these men for many years. Jamie Hughes, Allen and Kevin Laws, Adam Miller and Matthew Vern Grindstaff.
Scott was a well educated man having attended UNC Chapel Hill where he became an avid fan of the Tarheels. From there he transferred to Warren Wilson and obtained his BA in History and Political Science. He was also a graduate of Appalachian State University where he obtained his Masters Degree in educational administration. Scott was dedicated to being a lifelong learner which had resulted in his current endeavor of obtaining his Doctorate Degree in theology at Andersonville Theological Seminary.
Scott's professional career was marked by the success of many young people who went on to give back to the society they are now a part of. His career included beginning his employment with Mitchell County School System in 1986. He then went on to teach at Bowman Middle School for twelve years. Scott's career then morphed into administration serving as Assistant Principal of Mitchell High School and Principle of Buladean Elementary. From there he went to the Mitchell County Board of Administration where he served in various roles. He later served as Principal of Bowman Middle School where he retired in 2016.
More than Scott's professional accomplishments he cherished his service to his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Scott answered the call on his life to preach the gospel and was ordained by the Jack's Creek Ministers Conference in 1996. Scott served as Pastor to many churches over the years including Union Hill Freewill Baptist, Liberty Chapel Church, New Hope Freewill Baptist, and currently Middle District Freewill Baptist Church. His investment into the lives of young people also included his service to the High Pastures youth retreat of which he helped establish many years ago.
He had a way with people in which he drew everyone to himself. His personality was that of which everyone felt comfortable with his. His way with children allowed him to model and develop them to succeed in life. Scott laughed his way into everyone's heart. He never judged anyone and always welcomed folks into his life. He was a benevolent man always giving to those in need. Someone once said that when he was principle he always stood at the door and welcomed the children to school with a smile and a hug. Amongst the many things in life he enjoyed was his passion for the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Braves, and NC Tarheels. Above all of these was his passion for God's Word which was evident in the life he lived. His motto for this life concerned the Bible, "It's a good book, you should read it sometime."
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM at the old Buladean School auditorium. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the Middle District Freewill Baptist Church with Adam Miller and Matthew Vern Grindstaff officiating. Burial will follow in the Charlie-Frances Street Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Middle District Freewill Baptist Church, c/o of Johnny Moffitt, 1378 Hughes Gap Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705.