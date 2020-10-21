JONESBOROUGH - Rev. Richard A. Chapman, 69, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Bristol, Tennessee and was a son of the late William and Bernice Lawson Chapman. Rev. Chapman had pastored Back to the Bible Church and had preached for many years in different churches. He was retired from construction where he had worked for many years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Nelson Chapman of the home; four children, Paul Chapman and wife, Amy, Sarah Taylor and husband, Justin, Paul Chapman II and wife, Alanna and Joshua Chapman; two brothers, Danny Chapman and Gene Langley; five sisters, Violet Greene, Linda Wright, Glenna Wright, Margaret Allison and Faye Davis; three grandchildren, Anna Keen and husband, Tyler, Collyn Chapman and Skye Chapman; a great-granddaughter, Kassie Keen; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Rev. Chapman will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Fairview Cemetery, 878 TN-81, Jonesborough, TN with Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony and Clyde Nelson, Tyler Keen, Nathaniel McKee, Cole Smith and Kevin Harrell. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Chapman Family.