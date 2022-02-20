GREENEVILLE - Rev. Norman Wilhoit of Greeneville passed away Friday evening, February 18, 2022, at the age of 79.
Rev. Wilhoit served United Methodist Churches in the Holston Conference for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Horace and Lucille Wilhoit; wife: Sandy Reynolds Wilhoit; brother: Jerry Lee Wilhoit.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Lori and Chad DeLoach; two granddaughters: Hannah DeLoach and Chloe DeLoach; five step-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dick and Ruth Ann Leonard; sister-in-law: Mitzi Wilhoit; special friend and caregiver: Mary Fulton.
Norman donated his body to the James H. Quillen College of Medicine.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26th, at Asbury United Methodist Church. A celebration of Norman’s life will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Pollock and the Rev. Jerry Jones officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Thomas Seeley, Lois Shultz Davis, Dr. Jason Collinger, William “Bill” Carter, Dr. Jerry Willis, Dr. John Willis, Gary Chandler, Hulet Chaney, Hubert Ottinger, and Dr. Robert Northrop.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Robert Northrop.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.