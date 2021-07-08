TELFORD - Rev. Larry Manuel Arrowood, age 74, Telford, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his residence from injuries sustained in an accident.
Rev. Arrowood was born in Washington County, TN and the son of the late Larce Thomas & Leota Starnes Arrowood.
He served in the United States Army from 1967-1971 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a surveyor for the State of Tennessee for 36 years. He served as minister at Hot Springs Freewill Baptist Church in North Carolina for over 28 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Kyker Arrowood, Telford; children, Julie Rastall (Scott), Lorie Fulton (John) and Keith Arrowood (Lisa Johnston); grandchildren, Matthew Rastall, Logan Fulton, and Brayden Arrowood; sisters, Brenda Cutshall, Linda Massey (Gary), Diane Malone (Tim); brother, Noah Arrowood (Cathy); and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Roach and Pastor Tim Broyles officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday prior to the services.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brayden Arrowood, Brad Duncan, Logan Fulton, Bryan Kyker, Don Kyker, Matthew Rastall. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Dykes, Gary Massey, Johnny Moore, and Carson Wallin.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821