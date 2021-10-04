JOHNSON CITY - Rev. Johnny Birchfield Richardson, 87, Johnson City, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his residence.
Johnny was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late Robert and Goldia Murr Richardson.
Johnny was a member of Westerly Heights Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran. Johnny was a driver and retired from Tri-City Beverage Corporation. He was a preacher and Sunday school teacher. Johnny enjoyed fishing and volunteering at NHC.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Richardson, grandsons, John Thomas Stevens and David Adam Stevens, great-granddaughters, Autumn Curtis and Kourtney Elisabeth Boggs, several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Betty Richardson; granddaughters, Sylvia Stevens (Sam Preslor), Hope Curtis (Teddy), Brandy Boggs; great-grandchildren, Haley Davis, Shayne Boggs, Abigail Boggs; great-great grandson, Carter Boggs; sister, Shirley Richardson Stewart; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Johnny will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in Roselawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Jim “Butch” Stout, officiating.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Westerly Heights Baptist Church.
