Rev. Johnnie Eugene Floyd Jr., a faithful preacher of the Gospel, heard "Well done" from his Savior on April 15, 2022. Born April 29, 1928, in Mt. Holly, North Carolina, Johnnie lived a life that exemplified Christian service. After graduating from Free Will Baptist Bible College (Welch College), he served as a pastor for 45 years in Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina, and his beloved Erwin, Tennessee in 7 different churches. He was involved with the National Association of Free Will Baptists in various leadership capacities over the years and preached the gospel in missions throughout East Tennessee and Jamaica. Johnnie loved to talk to anyone about his 13 missions’ trips to Jamaica and his love for its people.
Johnnie met the love of his life, Ruth Long, and married her in 1947. Together they showed us all how to love each other and Jesus well for 74 years. They served our Lord faithfully their entire lives and leave an incredible Christian legacy for their children and grandchildren.
Johnnie leaves behind his beloved wife, Ruth Floyd, daughters Debbie Stafford (Jay), Kim Carr (Roger), and grandchildren Dr. Sarah Stafford, Trevor Carr, brothers Roger Floyd (Mary Alice), Carol Ray Floyd (Vickie), Michael Floyd (Nancy), sister Diane Padgett, sister-in-law Evelyn Floyd, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents John and Rose Floyd (Fisher), brother Donald Floyd, and sisters Audrey Dyer, Rebecca Floyd, Evelyn Wood, and Betty Rose Scott.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Calvin “Cal” Elkins will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Entombment service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Roselawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Thursday to go in procession.
