Rev. John Goah services will be conducted at 11:00am Saturday March 12, 2022 at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Professional service and care of Rev. John Goah are family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary Inc. (926)926-6013
