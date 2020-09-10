JOHNSON CITY - Rev. John Elbert Montgomery, age 79, of Johnson City, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cornerstone Village following an extended illness. He was a native of Butler and son of the late Roosevelt Ellis and Flora Delray Cook Montgomery, born to them on November 4, 1940 in Butler, TN.
He retired from being a machinist having worked at Sperry, Raytheon and Superior Wheel. He was a minister of the gospel for over 45 years, pastoring three churches in Tennessee and Virginia and had a radio ministry for several years. He loved gospel music and sang with the Sacred Harmony Quartet, The Light of Life Quartet, his family, The Montgomerys and the Musical Voices of Johnson City Senior Center. He most recently attended Keystone Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Norma Jean Guinn Montgomery; two sons, Jonathan and Michael Montgomery; three brothers, David, George, and Thomas Montgomery and one sister, Annabelle Greene.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his wife, Joanne Bradley Montgomery, his children: David, Jerry, Karen Montgomery and Amy Belisle; grandchildren: Michael Paul II, Matthew and LaBreeska Montgomery, John, Carson and Victoria Belisle; several great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm until a Celebration of John’s life at 8:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Tony Birchfield and Pastor Jesse Price officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at Cherokee Community Free Will Baptist Church cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.