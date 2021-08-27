Philippians 4-13
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
JOHNSON CITY - Rev. James Kevin Lewis, 50, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born July 29, 1971 in Kingsport, Tenn. Kevin was a graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a Minister in the Free Will Baptist Church. He had served churches in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma. His home church was Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City. His hobbys were gardening, cooking, watching football and going camping with his dog Ollie. He was preceded in death by his father: James Lewis.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years: Buffy King Lewis. A Daughter & Son-In-Law: Emily & Daniel Oliver, Johnson City. His Mother: Sandra Royston Lewis, Johnson City. One Sister: Jenny Lewis, Johnson City, Two Brothers: Michael Lewis & wife Dereth, Knoxville and Buddy lewis & wife Ashley, Gray, several nieces & nephews, his sister-in-law & brother-in-law: Missy & Mike Phillips & daughter Kassie.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Rev. Kevin Lewis will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City with the Rev. Curtis Hurt and Rev. Rex Johnson officiating.; Music will be provided by The Hood Family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to all the churches that have prayed and supported the family during his illness, also to the Doctors & Staff of DaVita Tennessee Valley Dialysis Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Grace Free Will Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Kevin to the Kevin Lewis Fund % Northeast Community Credit Union, 980 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lewis family