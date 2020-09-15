JOHNSON CITY - Rev. George M. Hall, 76, Johnson City passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was the son of the late Albert and Martha Garland Hall. Pastor George retired from the State of Tennessee and had worked part time for Unicoi County Juvenile Probation. He was a veteran having served his country in the United States Air Force. Pastor George was the current Pastor of the Church of Jesus in Johnson City where he had served for 48 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Hall in 2010 and two brothers, Russell and James Hall.
Survivors include his son, Robert Denton Hall and his wife, Andrea of Johnson City; a sister, Frances Jackson of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews; also his church family and his many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service for Pastor George will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main Street, Johnson City with Rev. Tom Swafford officiating. Music will be provided by the church singers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Due to TN State Covid Guidelines, you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. Active pallbearers will be Randall Webb, Brad Dinger, Matt McMillan, Jim Tester, Jim Tester Jr. and Carl Fleenor. Honorary pallbearers will be his church family. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Church of Jesus, 809 West Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
