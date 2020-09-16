Due to sickness in the Church, Rev. George Hall’s Celebration of Life Service that was scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled to a later date, that will be announced. Graveside services that was scheduled for Friday at 11:30 AM in the Happy Valley Memorial Park will still take place. The family asks that everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information you may call the funeral home at 423-928-2245.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue is serving the Hall family. 423-928-2245.